O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

