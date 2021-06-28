O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 442.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

PII opened at $133.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

