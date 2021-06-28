O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $380.82 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

