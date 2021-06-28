O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 341,557 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 43,733.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,338 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,557 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.38 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.