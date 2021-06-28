Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 450,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $66,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $2,082,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,397. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

