Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.