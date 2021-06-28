OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $610,316.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. OAX has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $610,316.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OAX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

