OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.04 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

