ODUWA Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.66 million and $15,849.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

