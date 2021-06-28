OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0313

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $133,500.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,296.43 or 1.00067179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,821,499 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

