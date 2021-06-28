Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.98% of Omega Flex worth $31,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $153.94 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

