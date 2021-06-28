Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 25,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,623. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

