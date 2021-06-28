Omni (OMNI) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00008317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,230 coins and its circulating supply is 562,914 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

