One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,892,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

