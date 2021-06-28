One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after purchasing an additional 586,697 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 867,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,815 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

