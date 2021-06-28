One Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.70 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

