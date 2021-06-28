One Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 34,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,874 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

