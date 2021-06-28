One Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $222.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $222.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

