One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 690,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

