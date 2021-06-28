One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

