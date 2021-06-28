ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.16. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,104. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.