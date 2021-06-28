Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $72,361.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

