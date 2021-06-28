Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.80

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$63.80 and last traded at C$63.78, with a volume of 139540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.87.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

The company has a market cap of C$17.43 billion and a PE ratio of 91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.54.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

