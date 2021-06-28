Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.