Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ZEV opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

