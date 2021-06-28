Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.29. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orange by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 2,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Orange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

