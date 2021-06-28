OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Monday. 97,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,617. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

