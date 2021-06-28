Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.