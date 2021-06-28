Ovintiv (OVV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

6/25/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

6/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00.

6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00.

6/3/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

5/26/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/30/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

