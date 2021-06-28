Oxen Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $53.29 million and approximately $97,491.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.84 or 0.06097925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.44 or 0.01467484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00396334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00622303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00455570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00324424 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,662,186 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

