Oxford Biomedica plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OXBDF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OXBDF opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

