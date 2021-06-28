Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $85.93 million and approximately $293,485.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,800,130 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

