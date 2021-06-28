Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $58.22 on Monday. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 7.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ozon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth $16,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

