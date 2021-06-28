Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 26,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,129 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $58.22.

OZON has been the subject of several other reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $67,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of -31.13.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

