Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 32,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,842,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.