Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in June

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $$1.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84. Pacific Booker Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

