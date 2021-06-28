Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYTL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 33,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,994. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

