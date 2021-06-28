Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYTL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 33,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,994. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
