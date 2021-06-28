PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PACW opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

