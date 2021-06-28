PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of PagerDuty worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PagerDuty by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PagerDuty by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

