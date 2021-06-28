Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.