PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

