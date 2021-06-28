Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $232,595.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $4.75 million and $232,595.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,286,047 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

