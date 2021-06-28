Particl (PART) Price Hits $1.60

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 42.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Particl has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $12,292.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl Profile

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl's total supply is 9,830,359 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,308 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

