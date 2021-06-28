Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,868,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.63% of Party City Holdco worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

