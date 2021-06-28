Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 6.1%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 13,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,217,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,136,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

