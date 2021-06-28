Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.17. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$739.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently -472.22%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

