Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,452. Patriot Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.