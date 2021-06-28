Patron Price Hits $0.0070 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Patron has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.77 million and $8,372.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.