Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

