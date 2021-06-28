Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,610,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $41,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.40 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

